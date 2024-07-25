Summary

VVIP Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Vibhor Builders Private Limited on August 10, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited vide certificate dated December 17, 2007. The name of Company was again changed from Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Private Limited vide certificate dated November 01, 2023. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from VVIP Infratech Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.Praveen Tyagi, was the Promoter Founder of VVIP Group, who started his career as a civil contractor in the year 1991. Initially, he started business in Proprietorship firm. Later, he formed incorporated a Private Company in the year 2001. In 2006, the Company acquired the Proprietorship Firm of M/s. Vaibhav Electricals & Engineers from Praveen Tyagi.In 2010, Mr. Praveen Tyagi got into real estate business by launching their project VVIP Addresses in Raj Nagar Extension Ghaziabad. After the success of VVIP Addresses, the Company launched several Residential and commercial projects with timely completion of the same. The company possess good reputation and brand recognition in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida (West) market segment.The Company is a leading infrast

