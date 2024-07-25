iifl-logo-icon 1
VVIP Infratech Ltd Share Price

238
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:52:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open235.1
  • Day's High243.8
  • 52 Wk High314.4
  • Prev. Close238
  • Day's Low235.1
  • 52 Wk Low 176.7
  • Turnover (lac)137.08
  • P/E34.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.09
  • EPS6.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)594.28
  • Div. Yield0
VVIP Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

235.1

Prev. Close

238

Turnover(Lac.)

137.08

Day's High

243.8

Day's Low

235.1

52 Week's High

314.4

52 Week's Low

176.7

Book Value

56.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

594.28

P/E

34.85

EPS

6.83

Divi. Yield

0

VVIP Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

VVIP Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

VVIP Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:06 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.02%

Non-Promoter- 6.38%

Institutions: 6.38%

Non-Institutions: 25.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

VVIP Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.39

0.61

0.61

0.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.48

56.98

47.63

41.18

Net Worth

78.87

57.59

48.24

41.79

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

283.53

208.9

181.89

124.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

283.53

208.9

181.89

124.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.25

1.66

3.38

2.63

VVIP Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT VVIP Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Praveen Tyagi

Managing Director

Vaibhav Tyagi

Whole Time Director

Vibhor Tyagi

Independent Director

Man Mohan Goel

Independent Director

Ruchika Jain

Independent Director

Adarsh Rastogi

Independent Director

Varun Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kanchan Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by VVIP Infratech Ltd

Summary

VVIP Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Vibhor Builders Private Limited on August 10, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited vide certificate dated December 17, 2007. The name of Company was again changed from Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Private Limited vide certificate dated November 01, 2023. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from VVIP Infratech Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.Praveen Tyagi, was the Promoter Founder of VVIP Group, who started his career as a civil contractor in the year 1991. Initially, he started business in Proprietorship firm. Later, he formed incorporated a Private Company in the year 2001. In 2006, the Company acquired the Proprietorship Firm of M/s. Vaibhav Electricals & Engineers from Praveen Tyagi.In 2010, Mr. Praveen Tyagi got into real estate business by launching their project VVIP Addresses in Raj Nagar Extension Ghaziabad. After the success of VVIP Addresses, the Company launched several Residential and commercial projects with timely completion of the same. The company possess good reputation and brand recognition in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida (West) market segment.The Company is a leading infrast
Company FAQs

What is the VVIP Infratech Ltd share price today?

The VVIP Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238 today.

What is the Market Cap of VVIP Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VVIP Infratech Ltd is ₹594.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of VVIP Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VVIP Infratech Ltd is 34.85 and 4.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VVIP Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VVIP Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VVIP Infratech Ltd is ₹176.7 and ₹314.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of VVIP Infratech Ltd?

VVIP Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 28.17%, 3 Month at 5.34% and 1 Month at -1.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VVIP Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VVIP Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.02 %
Institutions - 6.39 %
Public - 25.59 %

