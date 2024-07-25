SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹235.1
Prev. Close₹238
Turnover(Lac.)₹137.08
Day's High₹243.8
Day's Low₹235.1
52 Week's High₹314.4
52 Week's Low₹176.7
Book Value₹56.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)594.28
P/E34.85
EPS6.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.39
0.61
0.61
0.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.48
56.98
47.63
41.18
Net Worth
78.87
57.59
48.24
41.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
283.53
208.9
181.89
124.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
283.53
208.9
181.89
124.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.25
1.66
3.38
2.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Praveen Tyagi
Managing Director
Vaibhav Tyagi
Whole Time Director
Vibhor Tyagi
Independent Director
Man Mohan Goel
Independent Director
Ruchika Jain
Independent Director
Adarsh Rastogi
Independent Director
Varun Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kanchan Aggarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
VVIP Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Vibhor Builders Private Limited on August 10, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited vide certificate dated December 17, 2007. The name of Company was again changed from Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Private Limited vide certificate dated November 01, 2023. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from VVIP Infratech Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.Praveen Tyagi, was the Promoter Founder of VVIP Group, who started his career as a civil contractor in the year 1991. Initially, he started business in Proprietorship firm. Later, he formed incorporated a Private Company in the year 2001. In 2006, the Company acquired the Proprietorship Firm of M/s. Vaibhav Electricals & Engineers from Praveen Tyagi.In 2010, Mr. Praveen Tyagi got into real estate business by launching their project VVIP Addresses in Raj Nagar Extension Ghaziabad. After the success of VVIP Addresses, the Company launched several Residential and commercial projects with timely completion of the same. The company possess good reputation and brand recognition in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida (West) market segment.The Company is a leading infrast
Read More
The VVIP Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VVIP Infratech Ltd is ₹594.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of VVIP Infratech Ltd is 34.85 and 4.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VVIP Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VVIP Infratech Ltd is ₹176.7 and ₹314.4 as of 03 Jan ‘25
VVIP Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 28.17%, 3 Month at 5.34% and 1 Month at -1.29%.
