VVIP Infratech Ltd Board Meeting

220.5
(-0.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
VVIP Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To adopt and approve of Audited Half Yearly Financial Results along with the Audit Report & Limited Review Report as of 30th September 2024. 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company. 3. Appointment of an Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company. 4. To re-constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. We wish your bring attention a clerical mistake in the notice of the Board Meeting Dated 13/11/2024, which was submitted to the Stock Exchange on 04/11/2024. In notice, the term Audited was inadvertently used, where the correct term should have been Un-Audited. We Kindly request you to read the word Un-Audited in place of Audited& suggested to avoid the term Auditor Report in the notice related to the upcoming Board Meeting. We apologize for any confusion. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024) Approved Un-Audited Half Yearly Results ended on 30-09-2024, and other resolutions as attached in attachments. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

VVIP Infratech Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

