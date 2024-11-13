|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|VVIP Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To adopt and approve of Audited Half Yearly Financial Results along with the Audit Report & Limited Review Report as of 30th September 2024. 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company. 3. Appointment of an Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 of the Company. 4. To re-constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. We wish your bring attention a clerical mistake in the notice of the Board Meeting Dated 13/11/2024, which was submitted to the Stock Exchange on 04/11/2024. In notice, the term Audited was inadvertently used, where the correct term should have been Un-Audited. We Kindly request you to read the word Un-Audited in place of Audited& suggested to avoid the term Auditor Report in the notice related to the upcoming Board Meeting. We apologize for any confusion. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024) Approved Un-Audited Half Yearly Results ended on 30-09-2024, and other resolutions as attached in attachments. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
