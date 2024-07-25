VVIP Infratech Ltd Summary

VVIP Infratech Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Vibhor Builders Private Limited on August 10, 2001 with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of Company was changed to Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited vide certificate dated December 17, 2007. The name of Company was again changed from Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Private Limited vide certificate dated November 01, 2023. Thereafter, Company converted from Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from VVIP Infratech Private Limited to VVIP Infratech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 02, 2024 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur.Praveen Tyagi, was the Promoter Founder of VVIP Group, who started his career as a civil contractor in the year 1991. Initially, he started business in Proprietorship firm. Later, he formed incorporated a Private Company in the year 2001. In 2006, the Company acquired the Proprietorship Firm of M/s. Vaibhav Electricals & Engineers from Praveen Tyagi.In 2010, Mr. Praveen Tyagi got into real estate business by launching their project VVIP Addresses in Raj Nagar Extension Ghaziabad. After the success of VVIP Addresses, the Company launched several Residential and commercial projects with timely completion of the same. The company possess good reputation and brand recognition in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida (West) market segment.The Company is a leading infrastructure company as a Class A civil and Electrical contractor. VVIPL is engaged in the business of execution and construction of infrastructure projects such as Sewer, Sewer Treatment Plants, Water Tanks, Water Treatment Plants, Sector Development work, Electrical Distribution and Sub Stations upto 33 KVA, Jal Jeewan Mission work etc. VVIPL has constructed two 56 MLD STPs using Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR) technology in the year 2013.They are primarily working on projects in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, NCR Delhi and other northern Part of India. The Company is a rapidly growing company with a strong focus on innovation and quality. It is well-positioned to play a leading role in the development of Indias infrastructure sector, particularly in the area of STPs.Some of the renowned projects accomplished by the Company during the year 2022-23 are Sewer Treatment Plant and Sewer Lines for Supply and Construction of 56 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant with raw Sewage Pumping station based on SBR technology at Govindpuram, and Madhuban Bapudam, in Ghaziabad; Storm Water Drainage for Interception & Diversion work of drains and construction of new 21 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant, upgradation of existing 13.5 MLD WSP plant and upgradation of 10.445 MLD WSP Plant; Electrical (Distribution and Sub Station Work) for Construction of 33 KV Lines, 11 KV Lines, LT Lines, Installation of New 11/0.4 KV Transformers, Augmentation of 11/0.4 KV Transformers. Separation of Agriculture and Non Agriculture Feeder. Construction of 11 KV Line-361.28 km and Installation of Transformer 100 KVA. System improvement, strengthening and augmentation of distribution for bringing down the AT&C Losses and improve supply. Sector Development Work like Sewer, Drainage, Electrification work, Internal Road etc.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 65,84,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.