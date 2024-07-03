Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Summary

Wagend Infra Venture Limited (formerly known Agarwal Holdings Limited) was incorporated in Maharashtra in 1981. The Company name was changed to Wagend Infra Venture Limited in May, 2012. Company is currently engaged in the areas of taking up infrastructure development projects like construction of roads, bridges and to take up, develop various civil infrastructure development works. In 2010, the main object of Company was changed to carry on business activities in Infrastructure sector and now the Company is engaged in development of infrastructure projects ranging from road contracts, bridges flyovers. In the year of operation, the Company executed various road construction contracts and has been implementing certain project in this road construction sector.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Minda in 2011 and had taken up projects in the infrastructure developments sector. After take over by New management, the Company is continuously focusing to develop in the infrastructure space and had taken up contracts inthe infrastructure space. The New management of the Company is building up the team to improve its investment decisions and increase the value of the stakeholders and also focus on exploring opportunities in the infrastructure sector.