iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Company Summary

1.23
(-3.15%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Summary

Wagend Infra Venture Limited (formerly known Agarwal Holdings Limited) was incorporated in Maharashtra in 1981. The Company name was changed to Wagend Infra Venture Limited in May, 2012. Company is currently engaged in the areas of taking up infrastructure development projects like construction of roads, bridges and to take up, develop various civil infrastructure development works. In 2010, the main object of Company was changed to carry on business activities in Infrastructure sector and now the Company is engaged in development of infrastructure projects ranging from road contracts, bridges flyovers. In the year of operation, the Company executed various road construction contracts and has been implementing certain project in this road construction sector.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Minda in 2011 and had taken up projects in the infrastructure developments sector. After take over by New management, the Company is continuously focusing to develop in the infrastructure space and had taken up contracts inthe infrastructure space. The New management of the Company is building up the team to improve its investment decisions and increase the value of the stakeholders and also focus on exploring opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.