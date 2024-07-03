iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Share Price

1.37
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.4
  • Day's High1.4
  • 52 Wk High2.54
  • Prev. Close1.37
  • Day's Low1.33
  • 52 Wk Low 0.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1.96
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.4

Prev. Close

1.37

Turnover(Lac.)

1.25

Day's High

1.4

Day's Low

1.33

52 Week's High

2.54

52 Week's Low

0.8

Book Value

1.96

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.46

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.43

9.43

9.43

9.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.25

-0.24

-0.28

-0.39

Net Worth

9.18

9.19

9.15

9.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.61

0.18

0.08

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Wagend Infra Venture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pratik Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Priyanka Jain.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prabhakar Belnekar

Additional Director

Sushama Anuj Yadav

Additional Director

Yash Surjan

Additional Director

Kavita Ashok Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prachi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wagend Infra Venture Ltd

Summary

Wagend Infra Venture Limited (formerly known Agarwal Holdings Limited) was incorporated in Maharashtra in 1981. The Company name was changed to Wagend Infra Venture Limited in May, 2012. Company is currently engaged in the areas of taking up infrastructure development projects like construction of roads, bridges and to take up, develop various civil infrastructure development works. In 2010, the main object of Company was changed to carry on business activities in Infrastructure sector and now the Company is engaged in development of infrastructure projects ranging from road contracts, bridges flyovers. In the year of operation, the Company executed various road construction contracts and has been implementing certain project in this road construction sector.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Minda in 2011 and had taken up projects in the infrastructure developments sector. After take over by New management, the Company is continuously focusing to develop in the infrastructure space and had taken up contracts inthe infrastructure space. The New management of the Company is building up the team to improve its investment decisions and increase the value of the stakeholders and also focus on exploring opportunities in the infrastructure sector.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Wagend Infra Venture Ltd share price today?

The Wagend Infra Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.37 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is ₹6.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is 0 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wagend Infra Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is ₹0.8 and ₹2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd?

Wagend Infra Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.67%, 3 Years at -14.21%, 1 Year at 42.71%, 6 Month at -24.73%, 3 Month at 5.38% and 1 Month at 8.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wagend Infra Venture Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.