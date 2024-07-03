Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.4
Prev. Close₹1.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.25
Day's High₹1.4
Day's Low₹1.33
52 Week's High₹2.54
52 Week's Low₹0.8
Book Value₹1.96
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.46
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.43
9.43
9.43
9.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.25
-0.24
-0.28
-0.39
Net Worth
9.18
9.19
9.15
9.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.61
0.18
0.08
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pratik Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Priyanka Jain.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prabhakar Belnekar
Additional Director
Sushama Anuj Yadav
Additional Director
Yash Surjan
Additional Director
Kavita Ashok Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prachi Jain
Summary
Wagend Infra Venture Limited (formerly known Agarwal Holdings Limited) was incorporated in Maharashtra in 1981. The Company name was changed to Wagend Infra Venture Limited in May, 2012. Company is currently engaged in the areas of taking up infrastructure development projects like construction of roads, bridges and to take up, develop various civil infrastructure development works. In 2010, the main object of Company was changed to carry on business activities in Infrastructure sector and now the Company is engaged in development of infrastructure projects ranging from road contracts, bridges flyovers. In the year of operation, the Company executed various road construction contracts and has been implementing certain project in this road construction sector.The Company was taken over by Mr. Sanjay Minda in 2011 and had taken up projects in the infrastructure developments sector. After take over by New management, the Company is continuously focusing to develop in the infrastructure space and had taken up contracts inthe infrastructure space. The New management of the Company is building up the team to improve its investment decisions and increase the value of the stakeholders and also focus on exploring opportunities in the infrastructure sector.
The Wagend Infra Venture Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.37 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is ₹6.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is 0 and 0.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wagend Infra Venture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wagend Infra Venture Ltd is ₹0.8 and ₹2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wagend Infra Venture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.67%, 3 Years at -14.21%, 1 Year at 42.71%, 6 Month at -24.73%, 3 Month at 5.38% and 1 Month at 8.73%.
