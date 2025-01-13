Wagend Infra Venture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.43
9.43
9.43
9.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.25
-0.24
-0.28
-0.39
Net Worth
9.18
9.19
9.15
9.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.18
9.19
9.15
9.08
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.04
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
8.84
9.16
8.88
8.91
Inventories
0
1.25
0.97
0.65
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.38
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.84
8.29
8.66
9.07
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.76
-0.75
-0.81
Cash
0.34
0.01
0.21
0
Total Assets
9.18
9.18
9.15
9.08
