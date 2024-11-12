Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Outcome of board meeting held on 03 January 2025 Board has approved the following appointment; 1) the appointment of Ms. Prachi Jain (having ACS No: A40260) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with the effect from 03rd January, 2025 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and having requisite qualifications to hold the said position. 2) Appointment of Mr. Atul Kumar Maheshwari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company;

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Wagend Infra Venture Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. Enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 12 November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

The Board took note of the resignation tendered by Mr. Pramod Bhelose (DIN: 02773034) who will step from the position of the Whole Time Director and CFO of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours on 04th October 2024. The Board took note of the resignation tendered by Mr. Bahubali Jain (DIN: 06743099) who will step from the position of the Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from closure of Business hours on 04th October 2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Enclosed herewith the Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board of Directors Held Today On Thursday, September 05, 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Wagend Infra Venture Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting No. 04th/ 2024-2025 of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at Office No. D 310 Crystal Plaza opposite Infinity Mall New link Road Andheri West Mumbai 400053 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

Wagend Infra Venture Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Please note that the trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from end of quarter till 48 hours from the time of declaration of financial results / outcome of the Board Meeting on the Stock Exchange. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the company held on May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Please find enclosed intimation for resignation of Company Secretary of the Company. Please find enclosed intimation of shifting of the registered office address of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

In Compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the following: 1) Appointment of Mr. Munnalal Bhaiyalal Jain (DIN: 10478345) as a Managing Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024