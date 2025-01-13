iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd Balance Sheet

4.9
(-2.39%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.71

50.63

10.92

10.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.08

68.93

43.32

52.62

Net Worth

93.79

119.56

54.24

63.54

Minority Interest

Debt

27.95

30.38

2.79

2.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.24

0.43

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

122.98

150.37

57.03

66.25

Fixed Assets

94.45

74.27

48.05

57.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.44

2.49

1.9

1.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.35

0.36

Networking Capital

25.17

42.07

0.49

0.61

Inventories

1.52

1.15

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

7.3

5.46

0.16

0.16

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

29.75

40.63

0.79

0.92

Sundry Creditors

-11.43

-3.95

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.97

-1.22

-0.46

-0.47

Cash

0.93

31.53

6.24

6.21

Total Assets

122.99

150.36

57.03

66.24

