Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.71
50.63
10.92
10.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.08
68.93
43.32
52.62
Net Worth
93.79
119.56
54.24
63.54
Minority Interest
Debt
27.95
30.38
2.79
2.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.24
0.43
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
122.98
150.37
57.03
66.25
Fixed Assets
94.45
74.27
48.05
57.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.44
2.49
1.9
1.9
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.35
0.36
Networking Capital
25.17
42.07
0.49
0.61
Inventories
1.52
1.15
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
7.3
5.46
0.16
0.16
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
29.75
40.63
0.79
0.92
Sundry Creditors
-11.43
-3.95
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.97
-1.22
-0.46
-0.47
Cash
0.93
31.53
6.24
6.21
Total Assets
122.99
150.36
57.03
66.24
