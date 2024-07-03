iifl-logo-icon 1
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd Share Price

5.04
(-4.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

  • Open5.39
  • Day's High5.42
  • 52 Wk High33.4
  • Prev. Close5.27
  • Day's Low5.01
  • 52 Wk Low 5.03
  • Turnover (lac)19.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)129.6
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

5.39

Prev. Close

5.27

Turnover(Lac.)

19.92

Day's High

5.42

Day's Low

5.01

52 Week's High

33.4

52 Week's Low

5.03

Book Value

1.37

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

129.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.31%

Non-Promoter- 46.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.71

50.63

10.92

10.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

68.08

68.93

43.32

52.62

Net Worth

93.79

119.56

54.24

63.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.08

-0.06

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.12

0.11

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.04

0.09

0.29

0.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-6.75

144.09

-37.49

11.01

EBIT growth

88.05

-118.21

150.36

25.71

Net profit growth

23.32

-206.47

2,673.43

-114.12

No Record Found

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhoomi Talati

Non Executive Director

Yatin Sanjay Gupte

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Gupte

Independent Director

Sanjay Soni

Chairman & Managing Director

Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao

Non Executive Director

Preyansh Bharatkumar

Independent Director

Rohini Abhishek Chauhan

Independent Director

John Joseph

Independent Director

Jai Singh Nain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd

Summary

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Limited (formerly known Vegetable Products Limited) was established & started working on June 13, 1953 with manufacturing of vegetable edible oil products. The Company changed its name from Vegetable Products Limited to Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited on August 03, 2022. The Company is one of the manufacturers of ready-to-eat products and frozen food items, and beverages along with a segment of top-quality sauces, dressings, mayonnaise, and condiments.The Companys production was discontinued effective from the financial year 2011. However, due to non clearance by the Pollution Control Board, the Company could not restart its production. Hence, the Board at its meeting held on 22nd January, 2015 approved the proposed project viz; Responce City for building Housing Complex on the Land of the Company.In 2022-23, there has been change in the control & management of the Company. Mrs. Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao, Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte and Wardwizard Solutions India Private Limited, acquired 2,70,57,520 equity shares of Re. 1/- each representing 24.78% of the paid-up capital of the Company by way of Share Purchase Agreement dated 5th February, 2022 between the existing promoters & Acquirers. The Acquirers made Open Offer of 3,88,46,692 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each at an offer price of Rs. 5/- per share representing 35.57% of the paid-up capital of the Company. The open offer process got completed on April 22, 2022 and entire Board of the Company was
Company FAQs

What is the Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd share price today?

The Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd is ₹129.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd is 0 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹33.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd?

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.18%, 3 Years at -41.03%, 1 Year at -83.90%, 6 Month at -43.88%, 3 Month at -23.95% and 1 Month at -17.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.68 %

