Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹5.39
Prev. Close₹5.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.92
Day's High₹5.42
Day's Low₹5.01
52 Week's High₹33.4
52 Week's Low₹5.03
Book Value₹1.37
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)129.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.71
50.63
10.92
10.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
68.08
68.93
43.32
52.62
Net Worth
93.79
119.56
54.24
63.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.08
-0.06
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.12
0.11
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.04
0.09
0.29
0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-6.75
144.09
-37.49
11.01
EBIT growth
88.05
-118.21
150.36
25.71
Net profit growth
23.32
-206.47
2,673.43
-114.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhoomi Talati
Non Executive Director
Yatin Sanjay Gupte
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Gupte
Independent Director
Sanjay Soni
Chairman & Managing Director
Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao
Non Executive Director
Preyansh Bharatkumar
Independent Director
Rohini Abhishek Chauhan
Independent Director
John Joseph
Independent Director
Jai Singh Nain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd
Summary
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Limited (formerly known Vegetable Products Limited) was established & started working on June 13, 1953 with manufacturing of vegetable edible oil products. The Company changed its name from Vegetable Products Limited to Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited on August 03, 2022. The Company is one of the manufacturers of ready-to-eat products and frozen food items, and beverages along with a segment of top-quality sauces, dressings, mayonnaise, and condiments.The Companys production was discontinued effective from the financial year 2011. However, due to non clearance by the Pollution Control Board, the Company could not restart its production. Hence, the Board at its meeting held on 22nd January, 2015 approved the proposed project viz; Responce City for building Housing Complex on the Land of the Company.In 2022-23, there has been change in the control & management of the Company. Mrs. Sheetal Mandar Bhalerao, Mr. Yatin Sanjay Gupte and Wardwizard Solutions India Private Limited, acquired 2,70,57,520 equity shares of Re. 1/- each representing 24.78% of the paid-up capital of the Company by way of Share Purchase Agreement dated 5th February, 2022 between the existing promoters & Acquirers. The Acquirers made Open Offer of 3,88,46,692 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each at an offer price of Rs. 5/- per share representing 35.57% of the paid-up capital of the Company. The open offer process got completed on April 22, 2022 and entire Board of the Company was
Read More
The Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd is ₹129.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd is 0 and 3.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd is ₹5.03 and ₹33.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.18%, 3 Years at -41.03%, 1 Year at -83.90%, 6 Month at -43.88%, 3 Month at -23.95% and 1 Month at -17.53%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.