AGM 25/09/2024 The 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be conducted through Video conferencing (VC) and other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. The remote e-voting period commences on 22nd September,2024 (9:00 A.M) and ends on 24th September, 2024 (05:00 P.M.) The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain close from 19th September, 2024 to 25th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities of Exhange of Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we enclose herewith proceedings of the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2024 at 3:00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) In connection of AGM of the Company dated 25th September, 2024-- Voting Result as required under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations,2015 and Scrutinizer Report dated 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)