iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd AGM

4.99
(0.40%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:49:00 PM

Wardwizard Foods CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
AGM 25/09/2024 The 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be conducted through Video conferencing (VC) and other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and will be held on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. The remote e-voting period commences on 22nd September,2024 (9:00 A.M) and ends on 24th September, 2024 (05:00 P.M.) The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain close from 19th September, 2024 to 25th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities of Exhange of Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 , we enclose herewith proceedings of the 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2024 at 3:00 PM through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) In connection of AGM of the Company dated 25th September, 2024-- Voting Result as required under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations,2015 and Scrutinizer Report dated 26th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)

Wardwizard Foods: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.