Welspun Enterprises Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
13.15
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
1,602.47
0
Net Worth
1,615.62
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,615.62
0.05
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,570.9
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
19.92
0
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
33.88
0
Sundry Creditors
-1.32
0
Creditor Days
10.88
0
Other Current Liabilities
-12.64
0
Cash
24.8
0.05
Total Assets
1,615.62
0.05
