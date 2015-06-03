Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
44.25
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-43.87
0
As % of sales
99.13
0
Employee costs
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Other costs
-22.44
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.72
0
Operating profit
-22.06
0
OPM
-49.86
0
Depreciation
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
Other income
30.62
0
Profit before tax
8.56
0
Taxes
-6.5
0
Tax rate
-75.99
0
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
2.05
0
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
2.05
0
yoy growth (%)
0
NPM
4.64
0
No Record Found
