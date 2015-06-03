Invest wise with Expert advice
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sep-2014
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2014
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
2.39%
2.39%
2.39%
5.53%
5.53%
Indian
37.38%
37.38%
35.58%
32.44%
32.44%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.97%
16.8%
15.57%
14.17%
14.17%
Non-Institutions
33.48%
34.65%
46.44%
47.84%
47.84%
Total Non-Promoter
51.46%
51.46%
62.01%
62.01%
62.01%
Custodian
8.75%
8.75%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
