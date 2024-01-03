Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.47
3.27
2.83
Net Worth
4.48
3.28
2.84
Minority Interest
Debt
3.31
0.47
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.79
3.75
3.07
Fixed Assets
1.68
1.45
1.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.08
0.05
Networking Capital
5.59
1.56
1.37
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1
0.14
0.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.85
2.46
2.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-0.23
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.18
-0.81
-1.06
Cash
0.41
0.67
0.57
Total Assets
7.79
3.76
3.06
No Record Found
