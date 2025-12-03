Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹19
Prev. Close₹20
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.38
Day's High₹19
Day's Low₹19
52 Week's High₹54.9
52 Week's Low₹17.92
Book Value₹27.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.42
P/E5.46
EPS3.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.21
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.32
4.47
3.27
2.83
Net Worth
6.53
4.48
3.28
2.84
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Physicswallah Ltd
PWL
83.31
|0
|23,824.1
|100.37
|0
|918.69
|15.22
Crizac Ltd
CRIZAC
209.35
|22.37
|3,663.26
|42.24
|0
|62.13
|35.31
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
171.65
|0
|2,763.57
|-0.83
|0
|2.53
|4.67
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
SCILAL
42.79
|0
|1,993.15
|11.13
|1.29
|5.65
|64.28
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
153.5
|89.77
|1,476.2
|1.09
|0
|3.58
|126.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pardeep Balyan
Whole Time Director
Rekha Rani
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Kumar
Independent Director
Umesh Chand Sharma
Independent Director
Sapna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHRUTI GUPTA
Ground Floor-1st Floor S.C.F,
#27-28 Vikas Vihar Ambala City,
Haryana - 134003
Tel: +91-171-3500064
Website: http://www.western-overseas.com
Email: info@western-overseas.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com
Summary
Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Western Overseas Study Abroad Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registra...
Read More
