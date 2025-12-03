iifl-logo

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd Share Price Live

19
(-5.00%)
Mar 10, 2026|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19
  • Day's High19
  • 52 Wk High54.9
  • Prev. Close20
  • Day's Low19
  • 52 Wk Low 17.92
  • Turnover (lac)0.38
  • P/E5.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.6
  • EPS3.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

₹19

Prev. Close

₹20

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.38

Day's High

₹19

Day's Low

₹19

52 Week's High

₹54.9

52 Week's Low

₹17.92

Book Value

₹27.6

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.42

P/E

5.46

EPS

3.66

Divi. Yield

0

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Mar, 2026|06:39 PM
Dec-2025Nov-2025Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.09%

Non-Promoter- 29.90%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.21

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.32

4.47

3.27

2.83

Net Worth

6.53

4.48

3.28

2.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Physicswallah Ltd

PWL

83.31

023,824.1100.370918.6915.22

Crizac Ltd

CRIZAC

209.35

22.373,663.2642.24062.1335.31

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

171.65

02,763.57-0.8302.534.67

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd

SCILAL

42.79

01,993.1511.131.295.6564.28

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

153.5

89.771,476.21.0903.58126.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pardeep Balyan

Whole Time Director

Rekha Rani

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Kumar

Independent Director

Umesh Chand Sharma

Independent Director

Sapna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHRUTI GUPTA

Registered Office

Ground Floor-1st Floor S.C.F,

#27-28 Vikas Vihar Ambala City,

Haryana - 134003

Tel: +91-171-3500064

Website: http://www.western-overseas.com

Email: info@western-overseas.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 011 - 26812682 / 83

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com

Summary

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited under the name Western Overseas Study Abroad Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registra...
Reports by Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd share price today?

The Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd is ₹11.42 Cr. as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd is 5.46 and 0.72 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd is ₹17.92 and ₹54.9 as of 10 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd?

Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -61.66% and 1 Month at -23.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Western Overseas Study Abroad Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.91 %

