Windlas Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.46
10.9
6.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
439.89
392.2
384.23
192.58
Net Worth
450.29
402.66
395.13
198.99
Minority Interest
Debt
3.64
4.99
6.64
32.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.75
1.63
1.04
0.68
Total Liabilities
456.68
409.28
402.81
232.02
Fixed Assets
184.76
124.19
99.2
95.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
173.44
106.55
64.86
23.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.32
3.65
3.07
0
Networking Capital
64.27
149.45
121.87
81.92
Inventories
62.19
74.74
58.71
41.46
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
136.28
116.86
110.77
79.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
38.03
79.2
41.65
25.02
Sundry Creditors
-133.79
-88.11
-63.79
-40.28
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-38.44
-33.24
-25.47
-23.69
Cash
30.9
25.45
113.81
30.96
Total Assets
456.69
409.29
402.81
232.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.