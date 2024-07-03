Summary

Windlas Biotech Limited (formerly known as Windlas Biotech Private Limited) was incorporated in 2001. The Company convertedfrom a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Windlas Biotech Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 15, 2021, granted by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand at Dehradun.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. TheIR manufacturing facilities are located at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It also has a sales force and distribution network spread across 14 states. The company market its own manufactured authentic nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and Ayurvedic products to serve the semi-urban and rural communities at affordable prices. Apart from this, the company has three distinct strategic business verticals (SBVs) mainly comprising of CDMO services and products; domestic trade generics and over-the-counter (OTC) brands; and exports.The Company commenced operations at Dehradun Plant -IV in 2010. It provides a comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products, including complex generics, in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with a focus on improved safety, efficacy and cost. In addition to this, it sells its own branded products in the trade generics and OTC markets as well as export generic products to several countries. T

