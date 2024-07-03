iifl-logo-icon 1
Windlas Biotech Ltd Share Price

1,007.95
(-0.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:44:54 PM

  • Open1,002.25
  • Day's High1,035
  • 52 Wk High1,198.25
  • Prev. Close1,010.05
  • Day's Low993.6
  • 52 Wk Low 452.55
  • Turnover (lac)287.74
  • P/E34.45
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value229.41
  • EPS29.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,106.65
  • Div. Yield0.54
Windlas Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,002.25

Prev. Close

1,010.05

Turnover(Lac.)

287.74

Day's High

1,035

Day's Low

993.6

52 Week's High

1,198.25

52 Week's Low

452.55

Book Value

229.41

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,106.65

P/E

34.45

EPS

29.27

Divi. Yield

0.54

Windlas Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Windlas Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Windlas Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.51%

Non-Promoter- 11.58%

Institutions: 11.58%

Non-Institutions: 25.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Windlas Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.46

10.9

6.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

439.89

392.2

384.23

192.58

Net Worth

450.29

402.66

395.13

198.99

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

630.96

513.08

465.93

427.6

328.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

630.96

513.08

465.93

427.6

328.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.47

9.97

6.71

8.74

2.49

Windlas Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Windlas Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vivek Dhariwal

Whole-time Director

Ashok Kumar Windlass

Managing Director

Hitesh Windlass

Joint Managing Director

Manoj Kumar Windlass

Executive Director

Pawan Kumar Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Prachi Jain Windlass

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Srinivasan Venkataraman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gaurav Gulati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ananta Narayan Panda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Windlas Biotech Ltd

Summary

Windlas Biotech Limited (formerly known as Windlas Biotech Private Limited) was incorporated in 2001. The Company convertedfrom a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Windlas Biotech Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 15, 2021, granted by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand at Dehradun.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. TheIR manufacturing facilities are located at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It also has a sales force and distribution network spread across 14 states. The company market its own manufactured authentic nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and Ayurvedic products to serve the semi-urban and rural communities at affordable prices. Apart from this, the company has three distinct strategic business verticals (SBVs) mainly comprising of CDMO services and products; domestic trade generics and over-the-counter (OTC) brands; and exports.The Company commenced operations at Dehradun Plant -IV in 2010. It provides a comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products, including complex generics, in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with a focus on improved safety, efficacy and cost. In addition to this, it sells its own branded products in the trade generics and OTC markets as well as export generic products to several countries. T
Company FAQs

What is the Windlas Biotech Ltd share price today?

The Windlas Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1007.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Windlas Biotech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Windlas Biotech Ltd is ₹2106.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Windlas Biotech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Windlas Biotech Ltd is 34.45 and 4.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Windlas Biotech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Windlas Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Windlas Biotech Ltd is ₹452.55 and ₹1198.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Windlas Biotech Ltd?

Windlas Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.93%, 3 Years at 54.30%, 1 Year at 99.26%, 6 Month at 40.13%, 3 Month at 16.96% and 1 Month at -8.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Windlas Biotech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Windlas Biotech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.51 %
Institutions - 11.58 %
Public - 25.91 %

