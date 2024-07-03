Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,002.25
Prev. Close₹1,010.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹287.74
Day's High₹1,035
Day's Low₹993.6
52 Week's High₹1,198.25
52 Week's Low₹452.55
Book Value₹229.41
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,106.65
P/E34.45
EPS29.27
Divi. Yield0.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.46
10.9
6.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
439.89
392.2
384.23
192.58
Net Worth
450.29
402.66
395.13
198.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
630.96
513.08
465.93
427.6
328.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
630.96
513.08
465.93
427.6
328.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.47
9.97
6.71
8.74
2.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vivek Dhariwal
Whole-time Director
Ashok Kumar Windlass
Managing Director
Hitesh Windlass
Joint Managing Director
Manoj Kumar Windlass
Executive Director
Pawan Kumar Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Prachi Jain Windlass
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Srinivasan Venkataraman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gaurav Gulati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ananta Narayan Panda
Reports by Windlas Biotech Ltd
Summary
Windlas Biotech Limited (formerly known as Windlas Biotech Private Limited) was incorporated in 2001. The Company convertedfrom a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Windlas Biotech Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 15, 2021, granted by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand at Dehradun.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. TheIR manufacturing facilities are located at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It also has a sales force and distribution network spread across 14 states. The company market its own manufactured authentic nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and Ayurvedic products to serve the semi-urban and rural communities at affordable prices. Apart from this, the company has three distinct strategic business verticals (SBVs) mainly comprising of CDMO services and products; domestic trade generics and over-the-counter (OTC) brands; and exports.The Company commenced operations at Dehradun Plant -IV in 2010. It provides a comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products, including complex generics, in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with a focus on improved safety, efficacy and cost. In addition to this, it sells its own branded products in the trade generics and OTC markets as well as export generic products to several countries. T
The Windlas Biotech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1007.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Windlas Biotech Ltd is ₹2106.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Windlas Biotech Ltd is 34.45 and 4.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Windlas Biotech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Windlas Biotech Ltd is ₹452.55 and ₹1198.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Windlas Biotech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.93%, 3 Years at 54.30%, 1 Year at 99.26%, 6 Month at 40.13%, 3 Month at 16.96% and 1 Month at -8.49%.
