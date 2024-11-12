iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Windlas Biotech Ltd Board Meeting

1,013.1
(0.84%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:04:52 PM

Windlas Biotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Windlas Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 202 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Windlas Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. approval of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Approval of un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
Windlas Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommendation of dividend if any amongst other routine matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting Re-appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Sharma as an Executive Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
Windlas Biotech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday February 8 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Windlas Biotech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Windlas Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.