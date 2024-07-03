Windlas Biotech Ltd Summary

Windlas Biotech Limited (formerly known as Windlas Biotech Private Limited) was incorporated in 2001. The Company convertedfrom a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Windlas Biotech Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 15, 2021, granted by the Registrar of Companies, Uttarakhand at Dehradun.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. TheIR manufacturing facilities are located at Dehradun in Uttarakhand. It also has a sales force and distribution network spread across 14 states. The company market its own manufactured authentic nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and Ayurvedic products to serve the semi-urban and rural communities at affordable prices. Apart from this, the company has three distinct strategic business verticals (SBVs) mainly comprising of CDMO services and products; domestic trade generics and over-the-counter (OTC) brands; and exports.The Company commenced operations at Dehradun Plant -IV in 2010. It provides a comprehensive range of CDMO services ranging from product discovery, product development, licensing and commercial manufacturing of generic products, including complex generics, in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) with a focus on improved safety, efficacy and cost. In addition to this, it sells its own branded products in the trade generics and OTC markets as well as export generic products to several countries. The company focused on developing and launching new complex generic products containing APIs which are difficult to handle or formulate. It needs pairing with a device to make a drug-device combo primarily in solid and liquid pharmaceutical dosage forms to provide specialized capabilities to customers especially for high potency, controlled substances and low-solubility products. Further, the development and manufacturing of complex generic products typically involves a higher degree of expertise/ trained manpower and utilizes higher overall process times. Its complex generic products portfolio primarily comprises fixed dosage combinations, fixed dosage plus modified release combinations, customized generics and chewable or dispersible. In 2020, the Company acquired the erstwhile associate -Windlas Healthcare.To conclude, the company has introduced high quality systems across its manufacturing facilities that cover the full product lifecycle from process innovation and R&D, through the stages of process development, manufacturing, sales, and supply chain, to the customer evaluation of products as well as management systems for ensuring consistent quality, efficacy, and safety of products. And hence forth, the company identifies and approves multiple vendors to source the raw materials pursuant to robust vendor assessment, in addition to the suppliers approved by its customers.In August 2021, the Company made an Initial Public Offer of 8,729,023 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 401.53 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 3,586,956 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 165 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 5,142,067 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 236.53 Crore.