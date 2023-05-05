To The Members Of Windlas Biotech Limited

(formerly known as Windlas Biotech Private Limited) Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements OPiniOn

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of Windlas Biotech Limited

(formerly known As Windlas Biotech Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including othercomprehensiveincome),StandaloneStatement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information ( hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone financial statements" ).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASiS fOR OPiniOn

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEy AUDiT MATTERS:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue Recognition: Our audit procedures included the following: For the year ended March 31, 2023 the Company has recognized revenue from contracts with customers amounting to 5105.81 millions. Understanding the policies and procedures applied to revenue recognition, as well as compliance thereof, including an analysis of the effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition processes employed entitled in by the Company. Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of the goods are transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be exchange for those goods. On sample basis, examining supporting for documents for the sales transaction occurring during the year and near the end of the accounting period including the credit notes issued after period end to verify the occurrence and accuracy be of revenue, whether revenue recording was consistent with the conditions, and whether it was in compliance with the Companys Policy. Revenue is measured based on the transaction price, which is the consideration, adjusted volume discounts, rebates, scheme allowances, price concessions, incentives, and returns, if any, as specified in the contracts with the customers. Performed analytical procedure to identify the unusual trends and also tested journal entries recognized in revenue focusing on unusual or irregular transactions. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may not recognized in the correct period or that revenue and associated pro t is misstated. Refer to Accounting Policies Note 2.13 and Note No. 26 of the Standalone Financial Statements.

information other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprise the information included in the in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal nancial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone nancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone nancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the

Standalone nancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements. a basis for

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters speci ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the

Standalone Statement of Pro t and Loss

(including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone

nancial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) speci ed under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal

nancial controls with reference to nancial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March

2023 on its nancial position in its Standalone nancial statements. Refer Note no. 47 to the Standalone nancial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any long-term derivative contracts. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in anymanner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate

Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the nal dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The company has not declared or paid any interim dividend during the year. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed nal dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1,

2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the nancial year ended March 31,

2023.

For S S KOTHARi MEHTA & COMPAny Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 000756N Vijay Kumar Partner Place: New Delhi Membership No. 092671 Date: May 05, 2023 UDIN: 23092671BGSIBE3328

AnnEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure as referred in clause (1) ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of

Windlas Biotech Limited (formerly known as Windlas Biotech Private Limited) on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023, we report that: i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment & and relevant details of right- of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical veri cation of its Property, Plant &

Equipment and right to use assets which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, all major items of assets were physically veri ed by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation as compared to the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the

nancial statements included under Property,

Plant and Equipment (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except for the following property which was transferred as a result of an amalgamation of companies as stated in the Note 3 to the Standalone Financial Statements wherein the title deeds are in the name of the erstwhileCompany:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value(Amount in millions) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Land 137.73 Windlas Healthcare Private Limited No From May 1, 2020 Pursuant to scheme of arrangement for merger in Financial Year 2020-21 these assets are in the process of being transferred in the Building 145.15 Windlas Healthcare Private Limited No From May 1, 2020 name of the Company. Total 282.88

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988

(45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder as well no proceedings are pending against the company. ii. (a) We have been explained by the management that the inventory (except stock lying with the third parties and in transit, for which con rmations have been received/ material received) has been physically veri ed at reasonable intervals and the procedures of physical veri cation of inventory followed by the management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed between the physical stock and the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores from banks on the basis of security of current assets; The quarterly returns/statements led by the Company with such banks and nancial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company. ii

i. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantee & security to any other entity during the year. Also, the company has not made any investments during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(iii)

(f) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loan or guarantee or provided any security covered under section 185 of the Act. The company has complied with the provision of section 186 of the act in respect of investments made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3

(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. v

i. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete. vi

i. (a) Accordingtotheinformationandexplanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods & Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities to extend applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, there are no undisputed statutory dues payable for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable as on 31st March 2023.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2023 on account of disputes are given below.

name of Statute nature Of Dues Period (f.y.) to which the amount relates Amount Demanded (excluding interest in millions) Amount paid in millions forum Where Dispute is Pending State Excise Act State Excise FY 2008-2009 to 25.30 25.30 Honble High Uttarakhand Duty FY 2012-13 Court, Nainital

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961); reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of Interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or nancial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture. x. (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given by the management and audit procedures performed by us, monies raised by the Company by way of initial public offer and term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company being noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) Accordingtotheinformationandexplanations given to us and based on our examination of records, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the company during the year. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone nancial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures speci ed under section 133 of the Companies

Act, 2013. xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) As a part of audit procedures, the reports of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit were considered by us. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certi cate of

Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, this clause of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment

Company. Accordingly, this clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as de ned in the Core

Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current

nancial year and the immediately preceding nancial year. xvii

i. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x

ix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the nancial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of nancial assets and payment of nancial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone nancial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due. x

x.

(a) In respect to other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a Fund speci ed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection

(5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3

(xx)

(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not undertaken any ongoing projects for CSR during the year, accordingly reporting under Clause (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

AnnEXURE BTO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

"Annexure B" to the independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone financial Statements of WinDLAS BiOTECH LiMiTED (formally known as Windlas Biotech Private Limited) Report on the internal financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in clause 2(f) of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our independent Auditors Report.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Windlas Biotech Limited (formally known as Windlas Biotech Private limited) ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for internal financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls with reference to financial statements (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing,prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial Controls with reference to financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference tofinancial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. inherent Limitations of internal financial Controls with reference to financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controlswithreferencetofinancialstatements,including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference tofinancial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial statements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.