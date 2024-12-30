iifl-logo-icon 1
Woodsvilla Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.93
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Woodsvilla Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.32

0.69

0.64

0.94

yoy growth (%)

-53.72

7.77

-31.38

5.6

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.13

-0.17

-0.29

As % of sales

7.53

19.57

27.12

31.27

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.11

-0.11

-0.22

As % of sales

25.69

16.69

18.51

24.21

Other costs

-0.12

-0.36

-0.26

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.61

52.37

41.42

37.17

Operating profit

0.08

0.07

0.08

0.06

OPM

27.15

11.35

12.94

7.32

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.08

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-211.91

11.13

-503.71

-533.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-88.09

-252.92

45.7

-106.1

NPM

0.24

0.96

-0.67

-0.31

