|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.32
0.69
0.64
0.94
yoy growth (%)
-53.72
7.77
-31.38
5.6
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.13
-0.17
-0.29
As % of sales
7.53
19.57
27.12
31.27
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.11
-0.11
-0.22
As % of sales
25.69
16.69
18.51
24.21
Other costs
-0.12
-0.36
-0.26
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.61
52.37
41.42
37.17
Operating profit
0.08
0.07
0.08
0.06
OPM
27.15
11.35
12.94
7.32
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.08
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-211.91
11.13
-503.71
-533.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-88.09
-252.92
45.7
-106.1
NPM
0.24
0.96
-0.67
-0.31
