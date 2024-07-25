SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹11.93
Prev. Close₹11.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹11.93
Day's Low₹11.93
52 Week's High₹11.93
52 Week's Low₹8.11
Book Value₹8.18
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.17
P/E91.77
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.63
1.33
1.25
1.02
Net Worth
4.64
4.34
4.26
4.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.32
0.69
0.64
0.94
yoy growth (%)
-53.72
7.77
-31.38
5.6
Raw materials
-0.02
-0.13
-0.17
-0.29
As % of sales
7.53
19.57
27.12
31.27
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.11
-0.11
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.02
-0.02
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.72
7.77
-31.38
5.6
Op profit growth
10.65
-5.41
21.16
-30.63
EBIT growth
-86.12
75.94
30.89
-94.03
Net profit growth
-88.09
-252.92
45.7
-106.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Vipin Aggarwal
Independent Director
Sanwar Mal Saini
Whole Time Director & CEO
Meena Aggarwal
Independent Director
Ravinder Mohan Manchanda
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vineeta Agrawal
Independent Director
Vineet Gupta
Reports by Woodsvilla Ltd
Summary
Woodsvilla Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name NesetLeasing Private Limited in 1988. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Costplus Credit Capital Private Limited in February, 1994. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Woodsvilla Limited in March, 1994. The Company operates its business from its offices located in Delhi. The Company is engaged in the business of Hospitality and Tourism. The Company owns a Resort situated in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. Situated 6000 feet above the sea level, it is far away from the bustling and stressful chaotic city life.Since its establishment, the Company was in priority, engaged into the business of leasing and hire purchase. In May94 the company got registration with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker and in De.94 the company applied for category I registration to SEBI. The company has done underwriting to extent of Rs. 66 lacs in five public issues. The company got a well equipped department for equity research. Investments in Primary & Secondary Markets, Project Advisory & Industrial Research Services, Project Finance & Loan Syndication, Corporate Advisory Services these are the other activities of the company.In Feb.95 the company came with the public issue of 7,60,000 equity shares and 2,40,000 equity aggregating Rs. 100 lacs the main object of the issue was to raise its existing activities. The company in 1996-97 has obt
The Woodsvilla Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Woodsvilla Ltd is ₹7.17 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Woodsvilla Ltd is 91.77 and 1.46 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Woodsvilla Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Woodsvilla Ltd is ₹8.11 and ₹11.93 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Woodsvilla Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.70%, 3 Years at 60.60%, 1 Year at 47.10%, 6 Month at 27.32%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
