Woodsvilla Ltd Share Price

11.93
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.93
  • Day's High11.93
  • 52 Wk High11.93
  • Prev. Close11.93
  • Day's Low11.93
  • 52 Wk Low 8.11
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E91.77
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value8.18
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.17
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Woodsvilla Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

11.93

Prev. Close

11.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

11.93

Day's Low

11.93

52 Week's High

11.93

52 Week's Low

8.11

Book Value

8.18

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.17

P/E

91.77

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Woodsvilla Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Woodsvilla Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Woodsvilla Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.90%

Non-Promoter- 26.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Woodsvilla Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.63

1.33

1.25

1.02

Net Worth

4.64

4.34

4.26

4.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.32

0.69

0.64

0.94

yoy growth (%)

-53.72

7.77

-31.38

5.6

Raw materials

-0.02

-0.13

-0.17

-0.29

As % of sales

7.53

19.57

27.12

31.27

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.11

-0.11

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.08

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.02

-0.02

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.72

7.77

-31.38

5.6

Op profit growth

10.65

-5.41

21.16

-30.63

EBIT growth

-86.12

75.94

30.89

-94.03

Net profit growth

-88.09

-252.92

45.7

-106.1

No Record Found

Woodsvilla Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Woodsvilla Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Vipin Aggarwal

Independent Director

Sanwar Mal Saini

Whole Time Director & CEO

Meena Aggarwal

Independent Director

Ravinder Mohan Manchanda

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineeta Agrawal

Independent Director

Vineet Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Woodsvilla Ltd

Summary

Woodsvilla Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name NesetLeasing Private Limited in 1988. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Costplus Credit Capital Private Limited in February, 1994. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Woodsvilla Limited in March, 1994. The Company operates its business from its offices located in Delhi. The Company is engaged in the business of Hospitality and Tourism. The Company owns a Resort situated in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. Situated 6000 feet above the sea level, it is far away from the bustling and stressful chaotic city life.Since its establishment, the Company was in priority, engaged into the business of leasing and hire purchase. In May94 the company got registration with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker and in De.94 the company applied for category I registration to SEBI. The company has done underwriting to extent of Rs. 66 lacs in five public issues. The company got a well equipped department for equity research. Investments in Primary & Secondary Markets, Project Advisory & Industrial Research Services, Project Finance & Loan Syndication, Corporate Advisory Services these are the other activities of the company.In Feb.95 the company came with the public issue of 7,60,000 equity shares and 2,40,000 equity aggregating Rs. 100 lacs the main object of the issue was to raise its existing activities. The company in 1996-97 has obt
Company FAQs

What is the Woodsvilla Ltd share price today?

The Woodsvilla Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Woodsvilla Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Woodsvilla Ltd is ₹7.17 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Woodsvilla Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Woodsvilla Ltd is 91.77 and 1.46 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Woodsvilla Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Woodsvilla Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Woodsvilla Ltd is ₹8.11 and ₹11.93 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Woodsvilla Ltd?

Woodsvilla Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.70%, 3 Years at 60.60%, 1 Year at 47.10%, 6 Month at 27.32%, 3 Month at 4.93% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Woodsvilla Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Woodsvilla Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.10 %

