Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

WOODSVILLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un audited financial statements for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 14TH NOVEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

WOODSVILLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is in reference to the captioned subject the meeting of Board of Directors is going to be held on 05th of September 2024 on 12 noon at the registered office of the company for the consideration of below agenda items: 1. To consider and approve the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31st 2024 along with all annexures. 2. To consider and approve the notice of AGM. 3. To consider and fix the date time and mode for AGM 4. To consider the Appointment of scrutinizer for the purpose of E-Voting. 5. To approve appointment of addition and non-executive independent director. 6. To consider and approve the appointment of secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 7. To consider and approve the appointment of internal auditor for the financial year 2024-25. 8. To consider and approve the Closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members. REVISED OUTCOME OF BM DATED 05.09.2024 FOR AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

WOODSVILLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of board meeting to approve the un-audited financial statements along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 2024 Dear Sir, Pursuant to regulation 30 read with the Schedule III part A (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 13/08/2024 to Consider and approve the Un-audited financial statements along with Limited Review report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The same will be enclosed in terms of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 01:00 PM. This is for your information and records. Please acknowledge the receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

WOODSVILLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a)Consider and approve the audit Report of the Company along with the audited financial statements for the fourth quarter (Q4) and financial year ended on March 31 2024 SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH MAY 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024