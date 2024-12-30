iifl-logo-icon 1
Woodsvilla Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.93
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Woodsvilla Ltd

Woodsvilla FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.08

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.02

-0.02

0.08

Other operating items

Operating

-0.05

-0.11

-0.11

0

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.09

0.29

0.06

Free cash flow

-0.02

-0.01

0.17

0.06

Equity raised

1.83

1.7

1.81

1.76

Investing

0.26

-0.09

-0.04

0.09

Financing

0.48

0.52

0.37

0.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.55

2.12

2.32

2.05

