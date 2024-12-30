Woodsvilla Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.08
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.02
-0.02
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.05
-0.11
-0.11
0
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.09
0.29
0.06
Free cash flow
-0.02
-0.01
0.17
0.06
Equity raised
1.83
1.7
1.81
1.76
Investing
0.26
-0.09
-0.04
0.09
Financing
0.48
0.52
0.37
0.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.55
2.12
2.32
2.05
