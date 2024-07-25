Woodsvilla Ltd Summary

Woodsvilla Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name NesetLeasing Private Limited in 1988. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Costplus Credit Capital Private Limited in February, 1994. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Woodsvilla Limited in March, 1994. The Company operates its business from its offices located in Delhi. The Company is engaged in the business of Hospitality and Tourism. The Company owns a Resort situated in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. Situated 6000 feet above the sea level, it is far away from the bustling and stressful chaotic city life.Since its establishment, the Company was in priority, engaged into the business of leasing and hire purchase. In May94 the company got registration with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker and in De.94 the company applied for category I registration to SEBI. The company has done underwriting to extent of Rs. 66 lacs in five public issues. The company got a well equipped department for equity research. Investments in Primary & Secondary Markets, Project Advisory & Industrial Research Services, Project Finance & Loan Syndication, Corporate Advisory Services these are the other activities of the company.In Feb.95 the company came with the public issue of 7,60,000 equity shares and 2,40,000 equity aggregating Rs. 100 lacs the main object of the issue was to raise its existing activities. The company in 1996-97 has obtained license from the Reserve Bank of India to deal in foreign currency as Full Fledged Money changers.