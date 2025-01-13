Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.79
6.33
3.28
3.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.59
5.38
1.79
1.49
Net Worth
34.38
11.71
5.07
4.77
Minority Interest
Debt
23.81
31.4
32.26
4.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
58.19
43.11
37.33
9.66
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
0.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.42
-0.86
-0.99
-0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.13
1.04
0.67
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-1.49
-1.38
-1.18
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.06
-0.52
-0.48
-0.08
Cash
3.17
0.22
3.54
0.13
Total Assets
2.77
1.36
4.55
0.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.