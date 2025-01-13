iifl-logo-icon 1
Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Balance Sheet

21.09
(-4.96%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.79

6.33

3.28

3.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.59

5.38

1.79

1.49

Net Worth

34.38

11.71

5.07

4.77

Minority Interest

Debt

23.81

31.4

32.26

4.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

58.19

43.11

37.33

9.66

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2

2

2

0.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.42

-0.86

-0.99

-0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.13

1.04

0.67

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-1.49

-1.38

-1.18

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.06

-0.52

-0.48

-0.08

Cash

3.17

0.22

3.54

0.13

Total Assets

2.77

1.36

4.55

0.93

