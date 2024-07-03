iifl-logo-icon 1
Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Share Price

25.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.71
  • Day's High26.71
  • 52 Wk High31.39
  • Prev. Close26.78
  • Day's Low25.45
  • 52 Wk Low 5.5
  • Turnover (lac)8.62
  • P/E446.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.96
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)943.47
  • Div. Yield0
Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

26.71

Prev. Close

26.78

Turnover(Lac.)

8.62

Day's High

26.71

Day's Low

25.45

52 Week's High

31.39

52 Week's Low

5.5

Book Value

0.96

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

943.47

P/E

446.33

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.70%

Non-Promoter- 43.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.79

6.33

3.28

3.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.59

5.38

1.79

1.49

Net Worth

34.38

11.71

5.07

4.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.67

5.47

0.48

-0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mihir R Ghatalia

Director & Chief Executive Off

Nimit R Ghatalia

Independent Director

Lalit R Tulsiani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himani Gupta

Director

Archana Pramod Wani

Independent Director

Anil Mandal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd

Summary

Worth Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated in August, 1980. The Company began its journey to provide innovative financial solutions and investment opportunities to individuals and businesses across India and beyond. The Company is a distinguished and publicly-listed investment firm on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) since June, 2014. The Company being an Investment and Finance Company presently invests to acquire, sell, transfer, subscribe for, hold and otherwise deal in and invest in any shares, bonds, stocks issued or guaranteed by any Company and also provide financial assistance by way of private financing to the identified groups. The business of the Company largely depends on the consumers spending power. It offers services like Investment Advisory, Portfolio Management, Trading and Research and Analysis.
Company FAQs

What is the Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd share price today?

The Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd is ₹943.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd is 446.33 and 27.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd is ₹5.5 and ₹31.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd?

Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.69%, 3 Years at 124.72%, 1 Year at 396.85%, 6 Month at 44.60%, 3 Month at 62.01% and 1 Month at 19.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.29 %

