SectorFinance
Open₹26.71
Prev. Close₹26.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.62
Day's High₹26.71
Day's Low₹25.45
52 Week's High₹31.39
52 Week's Low₹5.5
Book Value₹0.96
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)943.47
P/E446.33
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.79
6.33
3.28
3.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.59
5.38
1.79
1.49
Net Worth
34.38
11.71
5.07
4.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.67
5.47
0.48
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mihir R Ghatalia
Director & Chief Executive Off
Nimit R Ghatalia
Independent Director
Lalit R Tulsiani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himani Gupta
Director
Archana Pramod Wani
Independent Director
Anil Mandal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd
Summary
Worth Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated in August, 1980. The Company began its journey to provide innovative financial solutions and investment opportunities to individuals and businesses across India and beyond. The Company is a distinguished and publicly-listed investment firm on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) since June, 2014. The Company being an Investment and Finance Company presently invests to acquire, sell, transfer, subscribe for, hold and otherwise deal in and invest in any shares, bonds, stocks issued or guaranteed by any Company and also provide financial assistance by way of private financing to the identified groups. The business of the Company largely depends on the consumers spending power. It offers services like Investment Advisory, Portfolio Management, Trading and Research and Analysis.
Read More
The Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd is ₹943.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd is 446.33 and 27.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd is ₹5.5 and ₹31.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.69%, 3 Years at 124.72%, 1 Year at 396.85%, 6 Month at 44.60%, 3 Month at 62.01% and 1 Month at 19.82%.
