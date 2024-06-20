iifl-logo-icon 1
Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Split

21.74
(-4.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Worth Investment CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split30 Apr 20243 Jul 20243 Jul 2024101
Outcome of Board meeting Sub-division / split of Face Value of the Equity Shares of the Company subject to approval of the Members in the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting: Sub-division / Split of Face Value of the Equity Shares of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Re. 01/- each as per Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013. Intimation of Record Date for the purpose of Sub division/ split of Equity Shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that WORTH INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE WORTH INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LTD (538451) RECORD DATE 03.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 03/07/2024 DR-665/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE114O01012 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 03/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 24.06.2024) ISIN : INE114O01020 ISIN Description : WORTH INVESTMENT & TRADING COMPANY LIMITED EQ NEW FV RE.1/- Face Value (INR) : 1.000 Source : NSDL In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240624-33 dated June 24, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code WORTH INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LTD (538451) New ISIN No. INE114O01020 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 03-07-2024 (DR- 665/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.07.2024)

Worth Investment: Related News

No Record Found

