3:2 Bonus Issues of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that WORTH INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LIMITED has fixed the record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE WORTH INVESTMENT & TRADING CO LIMITED (538451) RECORD DATE 14/11/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 02 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/11/2024 DR- 758/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 222430200 equity shares would be allotted as on November 18,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated November 07,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.11.2024)