|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|Intimation of EGM / Notice of EGM Outcome/Proceedings of EOGM held on 31.10.2024 Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.10.2024)
|EGM
|30 Apr 2024
|25 May 2024
|Approved the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 25th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. and fixed record date and book closure for Split of Shares. EGM notice Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Proceedings/ outcome of EGM held on 25.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.