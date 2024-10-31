Approved the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 25th May, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. and fixed record date and book closure for Split of Shares. EGM notice Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Proceedings/ outcome of EGM held on 25.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)