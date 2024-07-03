iifl-logo-icon 1
Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Company Summary

20.05
(-4.93%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:26:00 PM

Worth Investment & Trading Company Ltd Summary

Worth Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated in August, 1980. The Company began its journey to provide innovative financial solutions and investment opportunities to individuals and businesses across India and beyond. The Company is a distinguished and publicly-listed investment firm on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) since June, 2014. The Company being an Investment and Finance Company presently invests to acquire, sell, transfer, subscribe for, hold and otherwise deal in and invest in any shares, bonds, stocks issued or guaranteed by any Company and also provide financial assistance by way of private financing to the identified groups. The business of the Company largely depends on the consumers spending power. It offers services like Investment Advisory, Portfolio Management, Trading and Research and Analysis.

