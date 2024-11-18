Board Meeting 18 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., November 18, 2024, has, inter-alia: Allotted 222430200equity shares of Re. 1/- (Rupees One only) each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 1.5:1, i.e., 3 (Three) new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupees One only) each for every 2 (Two) existing fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- (Rupees One only) each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on November14, 2024, the Record Date fixed for this purpose. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 370717000 divided into 370717000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for September 2024 Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in authorise capital and bonus issue Increase in Authorise capital and bonus issue 1.5:1 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Bonus Issue and increase in capital if require outcome meeting cancel In continuation to our intimation for the meeting to be held as on 30th August, 2024, Friday we wish to inform Stock exchange that due to unavailability of the Directors, and unavoidable circumstances the meeting is cancelled. Further the intimation for next meeting will be intimated shortly Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve change of name, surrender of NBFC, any other matter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial result for June 2024 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result of March 2024 Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Newspaper Publication (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Stock Split Outcome of Board meeting Sub-division / split of Face Value of the Equity Shares of the Company subject to approval of the Members in the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting: Sub-division / Split of Face Value of the Equity Shares of the Company having Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Re. 01/- each as per Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013. Stock split (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024

Worth Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Allotment Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024