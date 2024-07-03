iifl-logo-icon 1
Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price

6.59
(-36.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.59
  • Day's High6.59
  • 52 Wk High16.9
  • Prev. Close10.42
  • Day's Low6.59
  • 52 Wk Low 5.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.39
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value13.5
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.59

Prev. Close

10.42

Turnover(Lac.)

0.39

Day's High

6.59

Day's Low

6.59

52 Week's High

16.9

52 Week's Low

5.7

Book Value

13.5

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:37 PM
No Record Found
Share Price

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹11.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹5.7 and ₹16.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup?

Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.98%, 6 Month at 15.65%, 3 Month at -23.38% and 1 Month at 2.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of Yarn Syndicate Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

