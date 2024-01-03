Yashhtej Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.12
0.55
-0.58
Net Worth
19.62
8.05
6.92
Minority Interest
Debt
43.84
33.91
16.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.28
0.36
0
Total Liabilities
64.74
42.32
23.54
Fixed Assets
32.54
29.07
13.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.49
0.18
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.81
13.05
4.45
Inventories
32.41
18.91
0.29
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.33
0.25
0.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.52
7.35
5.67
Sundry Creditors
-6.72
-12.34
-1.46
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.73
-1.12
-0.25
Cash
2.92
0.01
6.02
Total Assets
64.76
42.31
23.53
