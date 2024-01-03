iifl-logo

Yashhtej Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

12.12

0.55

-0.58

Net Worth

19.62

8.05

6.92

Minority Interest

Debt

43.84

33.91

16.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.28

0.36

0

Total Liabilities

64.74

42.32

23.54

Fixed Assets

32.54

29.07

13.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.49

0.18

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28.81

13.05

4.45

Inventories

32.41

18.91

0.29

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.33

0.25

0.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.52

7.35

5.67

Sundry Creditors

-6.72

-12.34

-1.46

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.73

-1.12

-0.25

Cash

2.92

0.01

6.02

Total Assets

64.76

42.31

23.53

