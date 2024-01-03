Yashhtej Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
164.4
|19.4
|4,820.24
|62.49
|0
|5,671.34
|34.17
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
1,436.4
|0
|3,828.47
|0.17
|0
|78.11
|13.11
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
259.95
|30.65
|555.31
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Modi Naturals Ltd
MODINATUR
349.35
|56.13
|470.51
|1.12
|0
|92.99
|79.93
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
GOKUL
33.99
|80.24
|333.61
|0.56
|0
|279.03
|21.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.