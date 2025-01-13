iifl-logo-icon 1
Yogi Ltd Balance Sheet

86.63
(-1.81%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:48:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.57

11.45

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.23

5.87

-1.18

-1.18

Net Worth

55.8

17.32

2.18

2.18

Minority Interest

Debt

17.64

16.96

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

73.44

34.28

2.18

2.18

Fixed Assets

0.02

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.77

0

0

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.31

0.17

0.07

0.15

Networking Capital

70.99

34.06

0.23

0.9

Inventories

52.6

31.28

0

0.83

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

18.97

3.39

0.25

0.1

Sundry Creditors

-0.49

-0.56

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Cash

0.37

0.04

1.87

1.07

Total Assets

73.46

34.27

2.17

2.18

