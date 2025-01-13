Yogi Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.57
11.45
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.23
5.87
-1.18
-1.18
Net Worth
55.8
17.32
2.18
2.18
Minority Interest
Debt
17.64
16.96
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
73.44
34.28
2.18
2.18
Fixed Assets
0.02
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.77
0
0
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.17
0.07
0.15
Networking Capital
70.99
34.06
0.23
0.9
Inventories
52.6
31.28
0
0.83
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
18.97
3.39
0.25
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.49
-0.56
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.05
-0.02
-0.05
Cash
0.37
0.04
1.87
1.07
Total Assets
73.46
34.27
2.17
2.18
