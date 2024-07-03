SectorRealty
Open₹55
Prev. Close₹54.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.14
Day's High₹59.95
Day's Low₹55
52 Week's High₹64.8
52 Week's Low₹29.15
Book Value₹24.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)168
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.57
11.45
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.23
5.87
-1.18
-1.18
Net Worth
55.8
17.32
2.18
2.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.8
0.03
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ghanshyam Patel
Whole-time Director
Paresh Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sachin Wagh
Non Executive Director
Parth Shashikantbhai Kakadiya
Non Executive Director
Rahul Prakash Khedekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AVINASH SHARMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yogi Ltd
Summary
Yogi Ltd was established in December, 1992 under the name of Parsharti Investment Limited. The Companys object has been changed from the business of providing advisory and consultancy services to real Estate development. Initially, the Company invested in capital markets. It provided leasing and other financial services. Since its inception, Yogi Ltd. was known for delivering excellence and uniqueness in every project it had embarked upon.Established by a strong team of experts, the Company is one of the most distinguished real estate companies in Mumbai that stands firm to upkeep practice of offering the finest spaces to customers. It has been taking a leading role in providing construction services with an uncompromised commitment to Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment. The Company does this through the combination of an open relationship with employees based on mutual trust, transparency, accountability, and discipline.
The Yogi Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yogi Ltd is ₹168.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yogi Ltd is 0 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yogi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yogi Ltd is ₹29.15 and ₹64.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yogi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.00%, 3 Years at 55.10%, 1 Year at 86.94%, 6 Month at 2.18%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at 4.93%.
