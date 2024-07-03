iifl-logo-icon 1
Yogi Ltd Share Price

56
(1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55
  • Day's High59.95
  • 52 Wk High64.8
  • Prev. Close54.96
  • Day's Low55
  • 52 Wk Low 29.15
  • Turnover (lac)9.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.18
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)168
  • Div. Yield0
Yogi Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

55

Prev. Close

54.96

Turnover(Lac.)

9.14

Day's High

59.95

Day's Low

55

52 Week's High

64.8

52 Week's Low

29.15

Book Value

24.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

168

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yogi Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Yogi Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Yogi Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.02%

Non-Promoter- 40.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yogi Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.57

11.45

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.23

5.87

-1.18

-1.18

Net Worth

55.8

17.32

2.18

2.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.8

0.03

0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Yogi Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yogi Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ghanshyam Patel

Whole-time Director

Paresh Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kinjal Bhavin Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sachin Wagh

Non Executive Director

Parth Shashikantbhai Kakadiya

Non Executive Director

Rahul Prakash Khedekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AVINASH SHARMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yogi Ltd

Summary

Yogi Ltd was established in December, 1992 under the name of Parsharti Investment Limited. The Companys object has been changed from the business of providing advisory and consultancy services to real Estate development. Initially, the Company invested in capital markets. It provided leasing and other financial services. Since its inception, Yogi Ltd. was known for delivering excellence and uniqueness in every project it had embarked upon.Established by a strong team of experts, the Company is one of the most distinguished real estate companies in Mumbai that stands firm to upkeep practice of offering the finest spaces to customers. It has been taking a leading role in providing construction services with an uncompromised commitment to Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment. The Company does this through the combination of an open relationship with employees based on mutual trust, transparency, accountability, and discipline.
Company FAQs

What is the Yogi Ltd share price today?

The Yogi Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yogi Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yogi Ltd is ₹168.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yogi Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yogi Ltd is 0 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yogi Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yogi Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yogi Ltd is ₹29.15 and ₹64.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yogi Ltd?

Yogi Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.00%, 3 Years at 55.10%, 1 Year at 86.94%, 6 Month at 2.18%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at 4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yogi Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yogi Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.98 %

