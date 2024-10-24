iifl-logo-icon 1
Yogi Ltd EGM

113.05
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Yogi Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Sep 202424 Oct 2024
EGM 24/10/2024 Please find the attached Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 24th October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
EGM30 Dec 202324 Jan 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 47(3) read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed Newspaper cutting of Public Notice published in the Newspaper viz. Business Standard (in English) and Prathakal (in Marathi), in relation to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024. Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI(LODR), Regulations 2015, we wish you inform you that Shareholders in the meeting held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024 have approved the Capital Clause of MOA of the Company. The brief details are Annexed in the Annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting EGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

