|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Sep 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|EGM 24/10/2024 Please find the attached Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 24th October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|EGM
|30 Dec 2023
|24 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 47(3) read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed Newspaper cutting of Public Notice published in the Newspaper viz. Business Standard (in English) and Prathakal (in Marathi), in relation to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the members of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024. Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI(LODR), Regulations 2015, we wish you inform you that Shareholders in the meeting held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024 have approved the Capital Clause of MOA of the Company. The brief details are Annexed in the Annexure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Disclosure of Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting EGM of the Company held on Wednesday, 24th January, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.