Annual General MeeOng (AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SecuriOes and Exchange Board of India. As per provisions of the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Wednesday, 19th June, 2024 upto Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 34 and 42 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 we are hereby submitting the Integrated Annual report containing the Notice of AGM for the Financial Year 2023-24 for the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/06/2024)