Yogi Ltd Summary

Yogi Ltd was established in December, 1992 under the name of Parsharti Investment Limited. The Companys object has been changed from the business of providing advisory and consultancy services to real Estate development. Initially, the Company invested in capital markets. It provided leasing and other financial services. Since its inception, Yogi Ltd. was known for delivering excellence and uniqueness in every project it had embarked upon.Established by a strong team of experts, the Company is one of the most distinguished real estate companies in Mumbai that stands firm to upkeep practice of offering the finest spaces to customers. It has been taking a leading role in providing construction services with an uncompromised commitment to Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment. The Company does this through the combination of an open relationship with employees based on mutual trust, transparency, accountability, and discipline.