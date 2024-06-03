Annual General Meeting As per provisions of the Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Wednesday, 19th June, 2024 upto Wednesday, 26th June, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/06/2024)