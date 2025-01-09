Yogi Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Industry Structure and Development:

Your company has incurred loss of Rs. (38.11) Lakh during the financial year under review against a loss of Rs. (30.21) Lakh in previous year.

Opportunities and threats:

The Government is committed to encourage the healthy growth of Capital Market for development of the

Economy. The market regulators are also concerned in regaining the confidence of investors.

The company constantly monitors the threats from competition, industry, costs and takes steps to maintain/ enhance existing competence.

Segment–wise or product-wise performance:

The Companys business activity falls within a single business segment i.e. Real Estate.

Outlook:

It is fair to say that Yogi Limited has overcome the challenges and has to carry on the business of Real estate, contractors, Builders, Town planners, Infrastructure developers, Estate developers and Engineers land developers buying, purchasing or otherwise acquire any immovable or movable property of all kinds and description and right, title and interest therein and to carry on the business of renting, letting or other similar arrangements of immovable and moveable properties including but not limited to equipment of all kinds and description, building equipment, construction equipment and houses, building, market, shops, industrial sheds, plots, flats, vehicles, plants, machineries, ships, aircrafts, vessels, apparatuses, computers and any other assets.

Moreover, we are committed to the development of the company in real estate segment.

All said and done, there are good reasons to believe that Yogi Limited will perform even better in FY 2025. We hope that this forward-looking statement turns out to be true.

Risk and Concerns:

External environment remains uncertain and challenging. Your Company being a financial/management services company is primarily exposed to various risks relating to financial which includes the volatile capital market, interest rate risks change in government policies, liquidity risks and lost but not least is the competition risks.

Internal Control System and their adequacy:

The company has adequate internal audit and control system. Internal auditors comprising of professional firm of Chartered Accountants have been en-trusted the job to conduct regular internal audit and report to the management any lapses, if any.

Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

Particular For the year ended 31.03.2024 For the year ended 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operation 0 0 Other Income 29.66 18.01 Profit/Loss Before Depreciation and Tax -51.61 -40.25 Tax (Including Deferred Tax) Net 13.51 10.04 Profit/Loss After Depreciation and Tax -38.10 -30.21 Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) 0 0 Total Comprehensive Income for the Year -38.10 -30.21

Human Resource development / Industrial relations:

The company continues to focus on training and motivation of manpower so as to develop team of qualified and skilled personnel to effectively discharge their responsibilities in a number of projects and context, we have been working towards promoting the skills and professionalism of our employees to cope with and focus on the challenges and growth. The overall industrial relations atmosphere continues to be cordial.

Details of significant changes:

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Debtors Turnover - - Inventory Turnover - - Interest Coverage Ratio - - Current Ratio 17.63 1.78 Debt Equity Ratio 0.32 0.98 Operating Profit Margin(%) -174.05% -223.55% Net Profit Margin(%)* -128.49% -167.79%

*Note: Net Profit Margin is Reduced due to reversal of MAT Credit and Deferred Tax Assets

Details of any change in Return on Net Worth:

The Company Return on Net Worth (RoNW) has reduced by -0.68% for financial year 2023-24 as compared to -1.74% for financial year 2022-23. The decrease in RoNW was primarily due to loss in the financial year.