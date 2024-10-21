Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 9 Jan 2025

The Board has approved the alteration in the Main Object Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Yogi Limited at its Board Meeting held on Friday, 27th December, 2024 has approved allotment of 1,50,00,000 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs.32/- (inclusive of premium Rs.22/-) on preferential basis on receipt of 25% of application money aggregating to Rs. 12,00,00,000/- Further, the Company has made allotment against the in-principle approval received from BSE Limited for issue of 1,50,00,000 warrants convertible in to equity shares. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) and further to in-principle approval received from BSE Limited for issue of 1,50,00,000 Convertible Warrants into Equity Shares on preferential basis on receipt of 25% of application money aggregating to Rs. 12,00,00,000/

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 12 Oct 2024

YOGI Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In term of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby intimated that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 21st October 2024 at 12:30 p.m. at the registered office of the company situated at B/404 The Capital G-Block Bandra Kurla Complex Behind ICICI Bank Bandra East Mumbai 400051 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 21st October, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30° September, 2024 Please find enclosed a copy of the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website www.yogiltd.com The meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:15 p.m Please find the attached results for the Half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

YOGI Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Increase in authorized share capital of the company; 2.Alteration of share capital clause of Memorandum of Association; 3.Issue convertible warrants on preferential basis in accordance with Section 42 and 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act 2013 and all other applicable provisions if any (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactments thereof for the time being in force) Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company SEBI (LODR) and in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 and also fixed the date time and venue of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company. With reference to captioned subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A, Para A of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we do hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 10th September, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company, have allotted Third and Final Tranche of 80,97,291 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to Conversion of 1,38,08,687 Warrants into Equity Shares on Preferential basis.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

YOGI Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Draft Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today viz., 29th July, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find enclosed a copy of the un-audited financial results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited review Report thereon as per the prescribed format pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report will be made available on the Companys website www.yogiltd.com Results for the First quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

YOGI Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Reg 29 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we are pleased to apprise you that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at registered office of company situated at B/404 The Capital G-Block BKC Behind ICICI Bank Bandra (E) Mumbai 400051 to consider inter alia following business: 1. To consider and approve Audited Balance Sheet as at March 31 2024 Statement of Profit and Loss for financial year ended on that date together with all notes annexed thereto and Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024 prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015; 2. To note and take on record Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31 2024; 3. To fix date time venue for Annual General Meeting of Company; 4. To fix Book Closure date for purpose of Annual General Meeting of Company; 5. To consider any other business with permission of chair. Re-appointment of M/s. Nishant Bajaj & Associates, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 have approved the appointment / regularisation of Mr. Rahul Prakash Khedekar as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 29th March, 2024 till 28th March, 2029 subject to approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. Re-appointment of M/s. Mohan L Gupta, as Internal Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on today viz., 29th March, 2024 has inter-alia approve: 1. Appointment of Mr. Avinash Sharma as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Rahul Prakash Khedekar (DIN: 10472217) as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 20th March, 2024 We would like to inform that pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company, has allotted Second Tranche of 7,02,685 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to conversion of warrants (out of 1,38,08,687 convertible warrants) into Equity shares on preferential Basis.

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 14th March, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, have allotted First Tranche of 50,08,711 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/-pursuant to Conversion of warrants (out of 1,38,08,687 Convertible warrants) into Equity Shares on Preferential Basis.

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21st February, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and further to in-principle approval received from BSE Limited for issue of 1,38,08,687 Convertibe warrants into equity shares on preferential basis on receipt of 25% application money aggregatin to Rs. 2,89,98,242

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

Yogi Limited (Formerly known as Parsharti Invetsment Limited) at its Board Meeting held on Friday, 17th February, 2024 has approved allotment of 96,66,081 Convertible Warrants of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs.28/- (inclusive of premium Rs.18/-) on preferential basis on receipt of 25% of application money aggregating to Rs. 6,76,62,567/- Further, the Company has made allotment against the in-principle approval received from BSE Limited for issue of 1,38,08,687 warrants convertible in to equity shares. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 02:00 p.m. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 anf further to in-principle approval received from BSE Limited for issue of 13808687 Convertivle warrants into equity shares, on preferential basis on receipt of 25% of application money aggregating to Rs. 6,76,62,567/-

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024