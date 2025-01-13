Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.29
14.29
14.29
14.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.84
-13.52
-13.4
-13.49
Net Worth
0.44
0.77
0.88
0.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.44
0.77
0.88
0.79
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.41
0.56
0.06
0.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.79
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.63
0.61
0.1
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.03
-0.02
-0.12
Cash
0.02
0.21
0.83
0.08
Total Assets
0.43
0.77
0.89
0.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.