SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹12.73
Prev. Close₹13.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹13.72
Day's Low₹12.73
52 Week's High₹21.06
52 Week's Low₹8.75
Book Value₹0.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.12
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.29
14.29
14.29
14.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.84
-13.52
-13.4
-13.49
Net Worth
0.44
0.77
0.88
0.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.06
0
0.55
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Priyanka Oka
Independent Director
Srikant Rajamani Venkatadriagaram
Independent Director
Srikar Gopalrao Kowlikar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Brijgopal Kankani..
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd
Summary
Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd (Formerly known Essar Securities Ltd) was incorporated on December 16, 2005 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in business of providing strategic advisory services and business start up consultancy services. As per the Scheme of Arrangement between India Securities and the Company, the Investment Division of India Securities Ltd got de-merged into the Company and the said Scheme became effective on March 9, 2009.The Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) effective from December 30, 2009.In August 2010, the Company sold their investments comprising of equity shares of Essar Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 49.70 crore.
Read More
The Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd is ₹19.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd is 0 and 50.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹21.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.96%, 3 Years at 28.40%, 1 Year at 5.69%, 6 Month at 20.54%, 3 Month at 3.88% and 1 Month at 10.58%.
