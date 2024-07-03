iifl-logo-icon 1
Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd Share Price

13.38
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

12.73

Prev. Close

13.38

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

13.72

Day's Low

12.73

52 Week's High

21.06

52 Week's Low

8.75

Book Value

0.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.12

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd Corporate Action

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 77.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.29

14.29

14.29

14.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.84

-13.52

-13.4

-13.49

Net Worth

0.44

0.77

0.88

0.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.06

0

0.55

-0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Priyanka Oka

Independent Director

Srikant Rajamani Venkatadriagaram

Independent Director

Srikar Gopalrao Kowlikar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Brijgopal Kankani..

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd

Summary

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd (Formerly known Essar Securities Ltd) was incorporated on December 16, 2005 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in business of providing strategic advisory services and business start up consultancy services. As per the Scheme of Arrangement between India Securities and the Company, the Investment Division of India Securities Ltd got de-merged into the Company and the said Scheme became effective on March 9, 2009.The Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) effective from December 30, 2009.In August 2010, the Company sold their investments comprising of equity shares of Essar Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 49.70 crore.
Company FAQs

What is the Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd share price today?

The Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd is ₹19.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd is 0 and 50.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd is ₹8.75 and ₹21.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd?

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.96%, 3 Years at 28.40%, 1 Year at 5.69%, 6 Month at 20.54%, 3 Month at 3.88% and 1 Month at 10.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.46 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 77.52 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

