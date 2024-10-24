Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 24/10/2024 to consider and approve:
1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024
2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair if any.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, October 24, 2024:
Approved unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 14/08/2024 to consider and approve:
1. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024.
2. Any other matters with the permission of the chair if any.

Trading window closed for Specified Persons from July 1, 2024 and shall remain closed till August 16, 2024. Trading window shall re-open on August 19, 2024.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024:
1. Approved unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
2. Approved Resignation tendered by Mr. Brijgopal KanKani as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. closing of business hours of 14.08.2024.

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 15 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 15 Jun 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 19/06/2024 to consider and approve Appointment of Independent Director.

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, June 19, 2024:
The Board Meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on 29/05/2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024