The members of Yunik Managing Advisors Limited (“the Company”)

(Formerly known as Essar Securities Limited)

The Directors present the 19th Annual Report of the Company together with its Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

The financial highlights for the year under review are given below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 5.00 7.20 Other Income 0.02 0.27 Total Income 5.02 7.47 Less: Total Expense 37.66 19.75 Profit/(Loss) from ordinary activities before tax (32.64) (12.28) Less: Tax Expenses (0.07) (0.07) Profit/(Loss) after tax (32.57) (12.35) Total Comprehensive Income for the year (32.57) (12.35)

2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review, the total income of the Company was 5.02/- lakhs as against 7.47/- lakhs in the previous financial year. The Company has incurred net loss of 32.57/- lakhs as against net profit of 12.35/- lakhs in the previous financial year.

The Companys performance and outlook for the year under review has been discussed in detail in Management Discussion and Analysis which forms a part of this Report.

3. AMOUNT TRANSFERRED TO RESERVES:

The Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to reserves for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

There was no change in the capital structure of the Company during the financial year under review. The paid up share capital as on March 31, 2024 was 14,28,77,540/- comprising of 1,42,87,754 Equity Shares of 10/- each.

5. DIVIDEND:

The Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

6. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

Mr. Srikanth R. Venkatadriagaram (DIN: 07923382) and Mr. Srikar Gopalrao (DIN: 02116323) continue to be the Independent Directors of the Company.

Resignation

Ms. Rachana H Trivedi - Company Secretary and Compliance Officer tendered her resignation w.e.f. March 15, 2024 the Company Secretary of the Company. The Board of Directors places on record its appreciation for the valuable services rendered by Ms. Rachana Trivedi during her tenure as a Company Secretary of the Company.

Retirement by Rotation

Ms. Priyanka Oka retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. A resolution seeking members approval for her re-appointment forms part of the Notice.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP)

Mr. Brijgopal Kankani was appointed as a Company Secretary w.e.f May 29, 2024

7. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All the Independent Directors have given their respective Declaration of Independence, as required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, stating that they meet the criteria of independence as specified in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations). In the opinion of the Board, they fulfil the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

8. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board met 5 (Five) times during the year under review. The details of Board meetings held and attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Report.

9. COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD:

The Company has three broad -level Committees which are appended below:

1. Audit Commitee

2. Nomination and Remunaration Committee.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Information pertaining to aforementioned

Committees are furnished in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of Directors Report.

The Board accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee whenever as may be require.

10. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES:

The Company has adopted Nomination and

Remuneration Policy for identification, selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Policy provides criteria for fixing remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Policy enumerates the powers, roles and responsibilities of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Policy is appended to this report as Annexure A.

11. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS:

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is furnished in the Annexure B to this report.

12. EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD:

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees and of individual Directors was carried out with a structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors, who were evaluated on factors such as level of participation, independence of judgment, interpersonal relationship, etc. On the basis of evaluation exercise, the Board is of the view that the Board and its Committees operate effectively.

13. VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Policy is available on the website of

the Company at https://www.essar.com/compliance/ investors/vunik-managing-advisors-ltd/ .

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors to the best of their knowledge state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

c) the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis;

e) the directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; ands

f) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively;

15. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the year the Company has altered the existing Main Objects Clause III (A) by replacing the same with the following new clause III (A) vide special resolution passed by the shareholders by way of postal ballot through remote E-voting and Postal Ballot Forms the same has been deemed to be approved and passed with the requisite majority on July 24, 2023 which was the last date of E-voting / Receipt of Postal Ballot Forms.

“To carry on the business to act as a consultants and advisers on all matters and problems related to finance, administration, organization, management, commencement of industry, purchasing techniques and business production, purchases, sales, material and cost control marketing, advertisement, publicity, personnel, export and import to and for institutions, concerns, bodies, associations (incorporated or unincorporated) and to be appointed as technical consultants”.

The certificate of registration of the Special Resolution confirming Alteration of Object clause issued by Registrar of Companies, Chennai on August 23, 2023

16. CHANGE OF NAME OF THE COMPANY:

The name of the Company has been changed from Essar Securities Limited to Yunik Managing Advisors Limited under Sections 4, 13 and 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) and rules made thereunder and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Act, including any statutory modification/s or re-enactment/s thereof for the time being in force, Regulation 45 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and vide Special Resolution passed by way of Postal Ballot through remote E-voting and Postal Ballot Forms and the same has been deemed to be approved and passed with the requisite majority on October 18, 2023 which was the last date of E-voting / Receipt of Postal Ballot Forms.

Approval of Central Government signified in writing having been accorded and Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai w.e.f. December 11, 2023. Further, the new restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company was adopted vide special resolution passed by the members of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on July 27, 2023.

17. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this Financial Statements relate and on the date of this Report.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Considering the nature of business of the Company, the information required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 relating to conservation of energy and technology absorption is not applicable. There were no foreign exchange earnings or outgo during the period under review.

19. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

There are no women employees in the Company. Accordingly, the said provisions are not applicable to the Company.

20. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

21. LOANS, GUARANTEES, SECURITIES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has not provided any loans, guarantees, securities or made investments covered under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

22. RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS:

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, the Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is available on Companys website at https:// www.essar.com/compliance/investors/vunik-managing- advisors-ltd/ .

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company does not have related parties. Therefore the Company has not entered into any transactions with related parties.

23. DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

24. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT: Statutory Auditors

M/s. A. P. Rajagopalan & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm registration number: 0108421W) have been reappointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, vide resolution passed by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on July 18, 2022 and hold this office for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years till the conclusion of the AGM held in the year 2027.

Statutory Auditors Report

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31 2024, do not contain any qualification or reservation or adverse remark.

There were no frauds reported by the Auditors under the provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

25. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Uma Lodha (Membership No. FCS 5363), Prop. M/s. Uma Lodha & Co. Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, were appointed as the Secretarial Auditors to carry out the secretarial audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

Secretarial Audit Report

A Secretarial Audit Report given by the Secretarial Auditors in Form No. MR-3 is annexed with this Report as Annexure C. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Secretarial Auditors in their Report. However, there are few

observations made by Secretarial Auditors. The below are the replies to the observations made by Secretarial Auditors:

On the basis of Draft Secretarial Audit Report Reply to observation 1&2:

The Company has made efforts to appoint KMPs as required under the provisions of Section 203 (1) and 203 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Executive Directors. However commensurate with the Business operations of the Company, due to lack of response, the Company unable to get suitable KMPs and Executive Directors on the Board.

Reply to observations 3:

The Company is committed to comply the necessary compliance as required under the regulations. Accordingly, as stated under regulation 45(3) of SEBI LODR, the Company had sent Notice and Explanatory Statement to its shareholders seeking approval for change of name. The Company inadvertently skipped to attach the said certificate as required under Regulation 45 of SEBI LODR.

Further, the Company has submitted Certificate pursuant to regulation 45(3) of SEBI LODR with Bombay Stock exchange (BSE) at the time of seeking approval of change of name on the website of BSE.

Reply to observation 4:

Since the said regulation is applicable to the Promotor Company, and hence is not applicable to the Company.

Reply to observation 5 & 6:

The Company has put in place adequate internal controls to ensure utmost compliance pertaining to Stock Exchange, SEBI, Company Law, etc.

25. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has framed Risk Management Policy to identify, evaluate, monitor and minimize identifiable risks such as strategic, financial, operational, compliance, legal and regulatory, etc. and to manage and control risks on a continuous basis.

In terms of Regulation 21(5) of Listing Regulations, the Risk Management Committee is not applicable to the Company.

26. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has adequate system of internal controls that are commensurate with its size and nature of business to safeguard and protect the Company from losses, unauthorised use or disposition of its assets. All the transactions are properly authorised, recorded and reported to the management. The Company is following all the applicable Accounting Standards for properly maintaining the books of accounts and ensuring timely reporting of financial statements.

27. ANNUAL RETURN:

In accordance with the Companies Act, 2013, the annual return in the prescribed format is available at https://www.essar.com/compliance/investors/vunik- managing-advisors-ltd/

28. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary company or joint venture during the financial year under review.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and adhere to the corporate governance requirements set out by SEBI. The Company has also implemented several benchmark corporate governance practices as prevalent globally. The Corporate Governance Report, as stipulated under the SEBI LODR Regulations, forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

Further, in accordance with the applicable provisions of Schedule V of the said Regulations, a compliance certificate issued by Uma Lodha (Membership No. FCS 5363), Prop. M/s. Uma Lodha & Co. Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, confirming that the Company has complied with the conditions of corporate governance is annexed herewith and marked as Annexure D.

30. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

31. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There have been no significant and material orders passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals, impacting the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

32. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors of the Company express their appreciation for the continuous support and co-operation received from all the stakeholders during the year.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Yunik Managing Advisors Limited

(Formerly known as Essar Securities Limited)