Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd Company Summary

13.8
(-1.08%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:05:00 PM

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd Summary

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd (Formerly known Essar Securities Ltd) was incorporated on December 16, 2005 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is primarily engaged in business of providing strategic advisory services and business start up consultancy services. As per the Scheme of Arrangement between India Securities and the Company, the Investment Division of India Securities Ltd got de-merged into the Company and the said Scheme became effective on March 9, 2009.The Companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) effective from December 30, 2009.In August 2010, the Company sold their investments comprising of equity shares of Essar Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 49.70 crore.

