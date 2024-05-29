Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development and Opportunities, Threats, Risks and Concerns and Future Outlook.

The Company under the erstwhile name continued to render consultancy services during the year under review; however witnessed decline in income to Rs. 5.00 Lakh. In order to generate more revenue and footprint in the consultancy sector to align the name of the Company with the business activity, the name of the Company was changed to Yunik Managing Advisors Limited w.e.f 11th December 2023. The company plans to increase its client base during the current financial year 2024-25.

Segment

The Company did not carry any other business operations during the year under review. Hence, requirement for disclosure of segment wise performance are not applicable.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company has adequate Internal Control Systems commensurate with its size and nature of business. Internal Audits are periodically conducted by a firm of Chartered Accountant who monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of internal control systems in the Company.

Financial Performance:

Consultancy income is recognized on accrual basis as per the terms of agreement.

Significant Changes in Financial Ratios

The significant changes in the financial ratios of the Company, which are more than 25% as compared to the previous year are summarized below:

Financial Ratio F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Reason for change Current Ratio 2.43% 13.82% Decrease in Current Assets and increase in Current liabilities Return on Equity -53.8% -14.1% Decrease in Revenue and increase in other expenses. Trade Receivable Turnover Ratio Since the trade receivable are nil for Current year and immediate preceding previous year, this ratio is not calculated. Trade Payable Turnover Ratio 8.18% 10.32% Increase in other Expenses Net Capital Turnover Ratio 0.103% 0.099% decrease in Revenue and Increase in other Expenses

Financial Ratio F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Reason for change Net Profit Ratio -651.3% -171.6% Increase in Expenses and decrease in Revenue Return on Capital Employed -49.5% -15.0% Increase in Expenses and decrease in Revenue Inventory Turnover Ratio NIL NIL Not applicable Interest Coverage Ratio NIL NIL Not applicable Operating Profit Margin NIL NIL Not applicable

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment:

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under section 133 of Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) [Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015] and other relevant provision of the Act. The preparation of financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities, and the accompanying disclosures, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. ncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets or liabilities affected in future periods.

The Company prepared its financial statements based on assumptions and estimates on parameters available at that time. Existing circumstances and assumptions about future developments, however, may change due to market changes or circumstances arising that are beyond the control of the Company. Such changes are reflected in the assumptions when they occur.

Cautionary Statement

As statements in this discussion are based on estimates and perception of macro and micro economic scenario, actual results may vary from those stated on account of economic dynamics. Therefore the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only of the expectations as on the date.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Essar Securities Limited