Zeal Global Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.31
9.77
1.95
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.72
10.51
8.72
5.32
Net Worth
64.03
20.28
10.67
5.92
Minority Interest
Debt
9.82
17.33
1.94
1.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.05
0
0
Total Liabilities
74.05
37.66
12.61
7.63
Fixed Assets
27.41
9.22
0.49
0.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.33
0.33
0.23
0.23
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.05
0.13
0.07
Networking Capital
11.66
20.83
0.5
2.48
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.47
15.73
12.87
9.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33.81
25.33
4.87
4.35
Sundry Creditors
-27.98
-14.97
-16.11
-10.22
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.64
-5.26
-1.13
-0.96
Cash
34.53
7.24
11.26
4.15
Total Assets
74.03
37.67
12.61
7.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.